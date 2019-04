LIMA — Josephine Kobs, 89, died at 5:18 p.m. March 30, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital, Texas.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. April 15 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Burial will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home.