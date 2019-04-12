LIMA — Josephine Kobs, 89, passed away at 5:18 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at McAllen Heart Hospital in McAllen, TX.

Josephine was born on November 10, 1929, in Cleveland, OH, to the late Joseph Strel and Catherine (Pagen) Strel. On November 5, 1988, she married David Kobs, who survives in Lima.

Josephine was the past president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Lima. She was an avid bowler and loved polka dancing and enjoyed time with her and her husband's polka friends around the region. She and Dave liked to travel in their RV, visiting 49 of the 50 states as well as traveling to casinos. For the past 20 years, they enjoyed being snowbirds in Texas and had made many friends down there from all over.

She is survived by her second husband, three daughters: Margaret Reynolds VanWaning, Catherine (Dale) Schiffke, and Robin McKee, two sons: Ronald James and Ralph (Kate) James, daughter-in-law Eileen Flores, son-in-law Herbert "Jr" Bradley, four step-children: Kris (Randy) Coffman, Marva Selby, Melody Sinclair and Matt (Cathy) Kobs, 30 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Delbert James, son Steven James, son-in-law Larry McKee, son-in-law Jon VanWaning, grandchildren: Michelle Hartline, Sean Crider, Ricky McClurg and Ronnie Bradley, and sister Catherine (Mel) Meineke.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Bob Gibson will officiate. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

