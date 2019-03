MESA, Ariz. — Josephine Ann Nagle, 71, died Dec. 20, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.