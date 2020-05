Or Copy this URL to Share

ROCKFORD — Josephine L. Zeik, 86, died at 2:15 a.m. May 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the cemetery.



