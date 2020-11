Or Copy this URL to Share

CLOVERDALE — Josette L. "Jodie" Hoffman, 49, died at 7:30 a.m. Thur., Nov. 26, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System. A funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.



