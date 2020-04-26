WAPAKONETA — Joshua T. "Josh" Vorhees, 28, of Wapakoneta passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born on November 13, 1991 in Lima, OH to Michael L. (Mary) Vorhees and Janice (Kevin) Kentner both of Wapakoneta.

He is survived by his son Hoyer Vorhees; a brother Aaron (Rachel) Vorhees; 4 step-siblings Christie Williams, Matthew (Sadie) Burkard, Brandy (George) Shihadeh, Jessica Logan; nieces and nephews Xander, Cooper Vorhees, Alyssa, Lily, Katelyn Williams, Bryce, Hayley Burkard, Mia, Max, Myles Shihadeh; grandparents Ted (Linda) Vorhees, Virginia Poeppelman, Tom (Kathie) Kentner and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Josh was a 2010 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High and then attended Columbus State University. He loved playing baseball, listening to music and being outdoors. His favorite teams were the Cleveland Indians and the Indianapolis Colts. He was employed as a welder at Brown's Industrial, Botkins. Josh was always very likeable and made friends with everybody. He was a loving son, brother and father but most of all Josh's greatest blessing in life was being a father to his son, Hoyer.

Due to the nation's current health situation a memorial service for Josh will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Hoyer Vorhees Education Fund and may be mailed to Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services 615 N. Dixie Hwy., Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

Condolences may be expressed to the family directly at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

The Vorhees family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.