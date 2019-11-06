KENTON — Funeral services for Joy C. Mohn, 78, of Kenton, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Price - McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Randall Forester officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 A.M. till the time of the services.

She died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. She was born on February 18, 1941 in Hardin County to Andy Lee and Laverna (Shields) Lightner. On August 15, 1959 she married Raymond Mohn Jr and he preceded her in death in 1996.

Surviving are 3 children; Rebecca (Tony) Lyles of Lawrence, KS, Daniel (Petra) Mohn of New Albany, IN and Anna (Joe) LaWarre of Kenton. 1 brother; Hank (Betty) Hall of Elkhart, IN. 2 sisters; Sue Jett of Walton, WV and Ann (Richard) Mort of Lima. 5 Grandchildren; Rachael Klingler of Lawrence, KS, Megan Klingler of Kenton, William Klingler of Lawrence, KS, Benjamin (Chelsea) Mohn of Grand Blanc, MI and Jasmin Mohn of Waco, TX. 6 Great Grandchildren; Aiden, Savannah and Brice Lewis, Jay and Lanaysia Foster and Lukas Mohn.

She was preceded in death by her brother Andy Lee Lightner.

She was affectionately known by her many nieces and nephews as "Aunt Noy".

Joy loved to read books, sew, garden and always had a pot of coffee on to visit with family.

The family of Joy C. Mohn would like to give thanks to the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Staff and Heartland Hospice.

Memorial donations may be made to Council on Aging for Transportation.

