LIMA — Joyce Marlene Thomas Avery, 84, of Lima, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 7:15 p.m. at Lima Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on July 4, 1935 in Lima to the late Harry and Leona (Shiflet) Thomas. On June 12, 1954, she married William "Bill" Avery, who survives her, after 65 wonderful years together.

Joyce was a 1953 graduate of South High School in Lima. She worked for Lima City Schools for 35 years. She sold tickets for football and basketball games from 1952-2015. She was inducted into the athletic hall of fame in 2019. Joyce was a member of Westside United Methodist Church in Lima, where she held the treasurer position for several years as well as was a tutor there for 15 years. She loved to travel, go on cruises, play dice and especially play cards; which was a way for her to teach her kids and grandkids how to count. Joyce was also known for making delicious caramels.

She is survived by her husband Bill, son Tom (Jan) Avery, daughter Ronda (Brian) Maginnity, grandchildren: Erica (Josh) Marshall, Jessica (Kevin) Schelb, and Patrick Maginnity, great-grandchildren: Lexie, Cole, and Luke Marshall, and Maggie and Katherine Schelb, sister-in-law Carol (Dick) Presar, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Matt Avery, brother James "Jim" (Dorothy) Thomas, and sister Joan (Jack) Coon.

Due to COVID-19, private services will be held for Joyce but a Celebration of Life Open House will take place on July 11, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Westside United Methodist Church, 604 Gloria Ave, Lima, Ohio 45805.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima City Schools Scholarship Fund.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.