LAFAYETTE — Joyce E. Carey, 79, of Lafayette, passed away at 10:20 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Lost Creek Care Center.She was born on January 18, 1940 in Lima to Raymond E. and Veryl (Pence) Kisner, who both preceded her in death. On August 3, 1958, she married Ben Carey, who survives in Lafayette. The had been married for over 60 years. Joyce had worked at Nelson Packaging for many years, as well as Gregg's Department Store. She was a member of County Line Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, rug hooking, traveling and camping. She loved flowers and was affectionately called "The Flower Lady".Surviving are her sons Steve (Becky) Carey of Alger and Mark (Lori) Carey of Lima; her grandchildren Mitchel (Angela) Carey, Garrett (Cortney) Carey, Stephanie Carey and Trenton (Caitlyn Lovell) Carey; her sister-in-law Luella Kisner.She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Kisner and her two sisters Jeanette Kisner and Sondra Kisner.The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2019 and one hour prior the services on Monday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL, with Dave Thompson, officiating. Interment will immediately follow the services in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or County Line Church of the Brethren. Condolences may be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com