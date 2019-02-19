ADA — Joyce Eileen Clark, age 87, of Ada, Ohio passed away on February 16, 2019 at Vancrest of Ada. She was born on February 1, 1932 in rural Hardin County, the daughter of the late Harold Jewell and Ruth Elizabeth (Woodard) Sutherland.

She is survived by her children: Debra (Rick) Barnes of Lakeview, OH, and Tobin (Ellen) Clark of Columbus, OH; grandchildren: Eric (Kelli) Barnes, Trevor (Trisha) Barnes, Morgan Barnes, Corey Clark, and Carmen (Tommy) Knott; great-grandchildren: Cole Barnes, Blake Barnes, Carson Barnes, Bailey Barnes, and Braden Barnes; brother-in-law, Kent Jeffers of Mt. Victory, OH; and a special cousin Marcella Woodard of Mt. Victory, OH. Joyce was preceded in death by her brother Neil (Imogene) Sutherland; and sisters: Elinor Powell, Marilyn Hehl, and Janet Jeffers; and special cousin, Donald Woodard.

She graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1949, where she played on the volleyball team and was a member of the band, playing the drums.

Joyce retired from Lima Memorial Hospital after working 15 years in Housekeeping. Previously, she worked 25 years as a Dental Assistant, was a dairy farmer, worked at Rockwell International in Kenton, was a Nurses Aid at Hardin Memorial Hospital, and volunteered in the ICU at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was a former member of the First Christian Church in Kenton, and the United Methodist Church in New Hampshire. Joyce was a former member of the Farm Bureau, Scioto Saddle Horse Club, and the Greenwood Grange, where she played girls half-court basketball at the Kenton Armory. She also helped with the first 4-H dog club.

Joyce had a passion for family and friends, western art, horses, dogs, a good book to read, and watching Pastor John Hagee. She loved her camera to catch a smile, the Cleveland Browns, OSU Sports, Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs, and, most of all, Alan Jackson and country music.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A Celebration of her Life will be held on May 11, 2019 at the home of Tobin and Ellen Clark. Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Aladdin Shriners, 1801 Gateway Circle, Grove City, OH 43123. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.