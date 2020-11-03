LIMA —Joyce H. May Gast Clark, age 90, passed away at 3:00 AM Monday, November 2, 2020, in her home at The Primrose Retirement Community.

Joyce was born January 23, 1930 in Waynesfield, Ohio to the late Mearl and Evelyn (Leatherman) May.

Joyce was a 1947 graduate of Lima Central High School. She attended Bowling Green State University and graduated from Northwestern School of Commerce. She was a member of Allen County Genealogical Society, Royal Wood Country Club at Naples, Florida, and currently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lima.

Joyce was very active throughout her life. She loved golf, playing cards, and enjoying her family, laughing and reminiscing about the past. She gathered weekly with friends to play bridge, was a member of the women's Elks Bowling League, and a past member of the Shawnee Country Club Women's Golf League.

Joyce is preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas G. Gast; and by husband, Paul J. Clark, and by son, Michael G. Gast.

She is survived by one daughter, Lynn (John) Siciliano of New York; three sons, Steven (Millie) Gast of Lima, Jeffrey (Sue) Gast of Indiana, and Thomas M. Gast of Lima, Michael's wife, Kathleen Gast of Lima; Four step- children, Debi (Phillip) Turner of Georgia, Shelley (John) Hubbell of Kentucky, Sheila Clark of Toledo, and Scott (Heather) Clark of Michigan; a sister, Janet (Ed) Kelley of Marysville; 15 grandchildren and 21 great- grandchildren.

Services celebrating Joyce's life will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Chaplain Glory Geib will officiate the service. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, prior to the service at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Primrose Retirement Community, 3500 West Elm Street, Lima, Ohio 45807 or Interim HealthCare Hospice, 3745 Shawnee Road Suite 108, Lima, Ohio 45806.

