LIMA — Joyce Ann Fell, 61 of Lima, passed away May 21, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born February 11, 1959, in Lima, to Henry and Harriette (Lucas) Viney, who preceded her in death. On August 9, 1997, she married Tony Fell, who survives her in Lima. Joyce was a 1977 graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School. She worked at Lima City Schools for 30 years as an Executive Secretary, until she retired in 2017. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, and Mimi. She lived her life for her family and her savior, Jesus Christ. Her faith always guided her. It was through her faith that she was able to bravely battle cancer. She was not only a strong fighter but a constant source of love and encouragement for her family. She was our biggest supporter and loudest cheerleader as well as always there to set us straight when needed. Joyce and Tony, as spouses and parents, created a beautiful house where everyone felt at home. Their love for each other was evident in all that they did. They loved to travel and find the best places to eat along the way. From cruises to camping with the whole family, each trip has provided a lifetime of memories that we will all cherish until we meet again. In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Ann (Jordan) Williams, Adrienne Marie Williamson and Cary Elizabeth (Matthew) Fell Wenning; grandchildren, Jordan, Tawanne, Jada, Dylon, Jed, Tyrese, Aven, Elizabeth, Kristopher, Eliana & Anthony; brother, Frederick "Fred" (Janet) Viney, sisters, Rosemarie (Ron) Morris, Kathleen (Spencer) Rowe and Harriette (Justin) Eskew; mother-in-law, Betty Fell; brother-in-law, Robert (Deb) Fell; sisters-in-law, Holly Fell and Daiva Viney, as well as her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, George Viney. As well as her father-in-law, Robert Fell Sr.; brothers-in-law, Bernard Fell and Benjamin Fell. Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a private, family-only graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Community Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Published in The Lima News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.