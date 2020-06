COLUMBUS GROVE — Joyce A. Fuerst, 79, died June 17, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.