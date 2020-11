CLARK

LIMA — Joyce H. May Gast Clark, age 90, passed away at 3:00 AM Monday, November 2, 2020, in her home at The Primrose Retirement Community.

Services will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at CHILES – LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation: 10:00 – 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, prior to the service at the funeral home.