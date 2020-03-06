SPENCERVILLE — Joyce S. Hilty, 62, of Spencerville, died 8:37 p.m., Thurs. March 5, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Orlando, FL, the daughter of Henry Sr., & Ernestine (Rivers) Ware, who preceded her in death. On March 1, 1976, she married Timothy J. Hilty, and he survives.

Other survivors include,

siblings, Henry (Victoria) Ware, Orlando, FL;

Carolyn (Michael) Clark, Sarasota, FL;

Melody (Clarence) Lyons, Rock Hill, SC;

mother-in-law, Janet Hilty, Spencerville;

sister-in-law, Michele (James) Tschuor, Stoutsville, OH;

brother-in-law, Kenneth (Rita) Hilty, Spencerville;

numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Doscore Ware, and Jimmy Lee Paige, and her father-in-law, Joe Hilty.

A homemaker, Joyce was a great cook and enjoyed shopping. She was a ladies' auxiliary member of the Bowersock Bros. V.F.W. Post #6772, Spencerville.

Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m., Tues. March 10, 2020, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. The family will receive family & friends 3-7 p.m., Tues. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]