GLANDORF - Joyce M. Korte, 80, of Glandorf died at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born in Glandorf to the late Amos and Martha (Agner) Bockrath. On May 1, 1965 she married Eugene Korte, he survives in Glandorf.

Joyce is also survived by her children: Kenneth (Lisa) Korte, Joseph Korte, both of Ottawa, and Theresa (Scott) Sherwood of Perrysburg; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister-in-law: Linda Bockrath of Ottawa.

She is preceded in death by four brothers: Sylvester, Victor, William and Charles Bockrath.

Joyce was a graduate of Glandorf High School. and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks will be required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
