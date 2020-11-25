1/1
Joyce Mary Plumpe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — Joyce Mary Plumpe, 80, passed away at 1:45 P.M. on Saturday, November 21,2020 at Vancrest of Delphos. She was born on May 14, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to August and Rosemary (Wannemacher) Plumpe.

Survivors include three brothers; August (Judith) Plumpe of Fort Jennings, Ohio, Karl (Lisa) Plumpe of Ozark, Missouri and Joseph (Beth) Plumpe of Fairfax Station, Virginia; Three sisters; Constance (Bradley) Murray of Largo, Florida, Margaret (Stanley) Lassen of Springfield, Missouri, and Debra (Mark) Bohn of Lima, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and a special aunt Juanita Selhorst of Kalida, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Elaine Plumpe.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father David Ross will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Barbara Cemetery, Cloverdale, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved