DELPHOS — Joyce Mary Plumpe, 80, passed away at 1:45 P.M. on Saturday, November 21,2020 at Vancrest of Delphos. She was born on May 14, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan to August and Rosemary (Wannemacher) Plumpe.

Survivors include three brothers; August (Judith) Plumpe of Fort Jennings, Ohio, Karl (Lisa) Plumpe of Ozark, Missouri and Joseph (Beth) Plumpe of Fairfax Station, Virginia; Three sisters; Constance (Bradley) Murray of Largo, Florida, Margaret (Stanley) Lassen of Springfield, Missouri, and Debra (Mark) Bohn of Lima, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and a special aunt Juanita Selhorst of Kalida, Ohio.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Elaine Plumpe.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father David Ross will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Barbara Cemetery, Cloverdale, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.