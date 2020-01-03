LIMA — Joyce E. McDonald, age 58, passed away at 11:28 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital. Joyce was born on November 5, 1961, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Donald & Mary (Sunderhaus) Seffernick.

Joyce was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, James Elrod of Louisville, KY; two daughters: Amanda Elrod of Cleveland, OH and Michelle Elrod (Brady Sanchez) of Lima; three grandchildren: Karleigh, Clay, and Coe Boedicker; and thirteen siblings: Billy (Jean) Seffernick, Mark (Lisa) Seffernick, Donnie Seffernick, Jerry Seffernick, Barb (Bill) Stidham, Mary (Tony) Bruns, Carol (Dave) Kerr, Beverly (Howard) Snider, Debbie Seffernick, Jean Ann (Rick) Wetmore, Rosie (Mike) Converse, Ruth (Steve) Seffernick and Rita (Steve) Hardesty; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: Norm Seffernick and Bobby Seffernick.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .