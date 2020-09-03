WAPAKONETA — Joyce Ann Miller, 71, of Wapakoneta passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on April 16, 1949 in Lima, OH to Frederick C. & Dolly M. (Tabler) Drury who preceded her in death. On August 4, 1984 she married James Miller and he passed away on April 11, 2019.

Survivors include a sister Judy (Harry) Haggard of Lima; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; 8 great-nieces and nephews living in Oklahoma, New Jersey and Sandusky, OH.

Joyce attended Moulton Elementary School and graduated from Belle Center High School in 1967. Jim and Joyce owned Sunshine Lawn Care for 33 years and recently retired from that business. They enjoyed having alpacas for many years. She was an animal lover having alpacas, dogs, cats and a swan.

Memorial services will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Kenny Rader officiating. Family and friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the New Knoxville Fire Department for all their help when Jim was sick and for helping deliver meals to Joyce during the pandemic.

The Miller family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com