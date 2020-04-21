CRIDERSVILLE — Joyce E. Phillips, age 82, passed away April 17, 2020, at 2:20 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Joyce was born November 16, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, to John and Nellie (Newland) McKillip who preceded her in death. On July 20, 1956, she married Donald K. Phillips who preceded her in death on November 5, 2018.

Joyce was a 1955 graduate of Lima Central High School. She was a homemaker and had also worked for 4 years as a secretary with the Appleseed Ridge Girl Scout Council. Previously she worked as a proof reader with the Lima News and also as a secretary with Sears. Joyce was the past president with the VFW #1275 Auxiliary, past president of the PTA Emerson Elementary School, member of the American Legion Post #96 Auxiliary and she had also been a Girl Scout Leader for 15years.

Joyce is survived by her children: Mark D. (Pamela) Phillips of Cridersville, OH, Kelli K. (Terry) Wooddell of Lima, OH, Stacy J. (Dion) Bower of Lima, OH and Julie A. Fegley of Van Wert, OH, 7 grandchildren: Jeremy Phillips, Cory (Lisa) Phillips, Jason Goedde, Eric (Haley) Phillips, Sean Phillips, Alyssa Fegley and Emily Fegley, 7 great grandchildren: Austin, Braylon, Kaylin, Haven, Adalynn, Cadence and Londyn, 4 step great-grandchildren: Brittany, Brandon, Blake and Allie, a sister, Nancy (Richard) Hile of St. Marys, OH and a sister in-law, Glenna Kimmel. She was preceded in death by a son, Steven C. Phillips and 2 sisters: Mary Ann (Mac) Ball and Paula Dotson.

The family will be having a private funeral service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Friends of the family may watch a live stream version of the funeral on the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES website on their Facebook App. Officiating the service will be Chaplain Peter Citerin. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.