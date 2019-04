ROCKFORD — Joyce E. Profit, 78, died at 5:57 p.m. April 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory. The Rev. Thomas Emery will officiate. Burial will be in Venedocia Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.