BELLEFONTAINE — Joyce C. Ruffner, 77, died at 1:47 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio.

Joyce was born on December 11, 1942, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Lewis T. and Dorothy Felver. On Saturday, March 11, 1961, she married Jimmie L. Ruffner, who preceded her in death on August 26, 2002.

Joyce was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She loved to cook Sunday dinners and have everyone together. She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians. She also enjoyed fishing with a cain pole and camping.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Felver, of Huntsville, OH, Timothy (Nancy) Felver, of Boone, NC, Jimmie A. (Venus) Ruffner, of Lima, OH, Diana Lyle, of Huntsville, OH, Cheryl (Randall) Busboom, of Wapakoneta, OH, Rhonda (Frank) Stallkamp, of Huntsville, OH; a sister, Karen (Robert) Hatcher of Lima, OH; twenty grandchildren and forty-one great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her three sons, Steven Ruffner, Lewis Ruffner and Richard Ruffner; one great granddaughter.

The family will receive friends from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM Wednesday, March 11th at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 11AM on Thursday, March 12th at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Bragg will officiate.

Interment will be in Mendon Cemetery, Mendon, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Veterans Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.