LIMA — Joyce Watts, 84, of Lima, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 4:15 a.m., in Otterbein-Cridersville. She was born October 12, 1935 in Jackson County, OH, to John and Mildred (Gahm) Keller who preceded her in death. On June 12, 1955 she married Eugene "Gene" Watts who preceded her in death on April 9, 2018.

Surviving are: her brother-in-law, Russell (Carol) Parker of Lima; sisters-in-law, Patty Keller of Shawnee and Jeralon (Randall dec'd) Young of Waynesfield; a niece, Lisa (Tim) Ehresman of Omaha, NE, and their sons, Zach (Haley), Tyler and Ryan.

She is preceded in death by her brother, John L. Keller and sisters-in-law, Judy Keller, Vondale Senkarik and Marjorie Ann (James) Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Lee Parker.

Joyce was cherished as Godmother to the children of her longtime friends, Howard and Clarice Lugibihl.

She retired from working as a secretary for 38 years in 1991, having worked for Lennox Furnace, Rawls Bros. Co., Pangles Master Markets and Scot Lad Foods. She was an active member of Crossroads Church of God and their senior activities. She served as President, Treasurer and Recording Secretary of the American Business Women's Association. She was honored as "Woman of the Year" in 1981 from the A.B.W.A. Joyce graduated in 1953 from South High School. She was well known for her cooking and baking, especially her sugar cookies with icing and her fudge. She loved traveling, eating out with family and friends and playing cards.

Services will be held at 1:00 Monday, August 24, 2020 with Pastor Brian Robertson to officiate, at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Monday, from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or Crossroads Church of God.