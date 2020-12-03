1/1
Juan Orduno
OTTAWA — Juan Orduno, 69, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 25 1951 in Edinburg, Texas to Perfecto and Maria (Rodriguez) Orduno. Juan spent most of his working years at SOCAR of Ohio, Inc. Most recently, he worked at Red Pig Inn in Ottawa, Ohio. Juan had an exuberant sense of humor, loved fishing, being a grillmaster, and loved spending time with his family.

Juan is survived by his wife, Paulina (Castillo) Orduno; son, Juan Lopez, of Jacksonville, NC; daughters, Margie Andrades, of Ottawa, OH, Maria Eid, of Gaithersburg, MD, Lucy Lopez, of Greer, SC, Gina Lopez, of Buffalo, NY, and Teresa Lopez, of Washington, D.C.; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Serafin Orduno, of Leipsic, OH; and a sister, Reyna Barrientes, of Leipsic, OH .

There will be no services at this time. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Juan's name may be made to Donate Life America and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
