Juanita Leffel
1932 - 2020
WAPAKONETA — Juanita J. Leffel, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 10:43 a.m., surrounded by her family. She was born September 3, 1932, in Auglaize County near Buckland, the daughter of, Dana and Mary (Bowersock) Richardson, both of whom preceded her in death. On December 26, 1954, she married Morris E. Leffel, who died on February 17, 2020.

Surviving are: 2 children, Lynn (Ted) Rupert, Wapakoneta, Neil (Cheryl Semer) Leffel, Lima, a son-in-law, Kel Welch, Wapakoneta, 7 grandchildren, Tonia (Rich) Metz, Nicole (Brock) Douglas Stephanie Hardison, Kylie (Eli) Acheson, Taylor (Josh Nagy) Rupert, K.C. (Jeana) Welch, Kendall Welch, 10 great grandchildren, Danielle, Olivia, Jordan, Asiah, Christopher, Amyah, Demarkus, Addilyn, Parker, & Nova, siblings, Don (Wanda) Richardson, John (Carolyn) Richardson, Carol Andrews, brother-in-law, Richard Sulc,

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marianne Welch; a sister, Cella Sulc; an infant brother; and a brother-in-law, Charles Andrews.

Juanita graduated from Wapakoneta High School and Bowling Green State University. She taught 3 years at East Elementary School in St. Marys, substituted for the years her children were young, and then taught junior high math at the Blume School in Wapakoneta for many years. She finished her teaching career teaching 7th grade at Northridge School. After retiring, she began calling herself "The Spoon Lady" and told stories for schools, day cares, organizations, etc. for 10 years. She was active in the Buckland United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for approximately fifty years. Throughout the years she served in these capacities as well: moderator, elder, and President of Women's Fellowship. Juanita was active in Home Extension and teacher organizations. Gardening, flowers, and reading were her passions. Juanita adored her family, especially the little ones as she watched them grow.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, 109 South Main Street, New Knoxville, OH, with Rev. Dennis Gaertner officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Sunday, outside of the church. The family has requested that those who might be concerned about contracting the Covid virus stay in their cars and the family will greet them outside. Following the outside visitation, there will be a visitation from 1:30 -2:30 p.m., in the church sanctuary. Memorials may be directed to the Buckland United Church of Christ or New Knoxville United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. In accordance with Ohio's current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 24, 2020
My adult children, city kids, and their cousins (bigger city kids) will forever have the memory of Juanita and her "storybook apron" with the pockets filled with surprises. They were all under 10 years old. She was so sweet, so kind-hearted. The kids and I, would have sat for hours, so fun. I look forward to seeing her in Heaven. Your family is such a blessing to me!
Karen Clements
Friend
August 24, 2020
Juanita and I taught together in the old East School in St Mary’s. She helped me so much in my first year of teaching. Juanita was a kind , pleasant, talented lady. Eternal rest to her. Condolences to all her family.
Martha Boehmer
Friend
