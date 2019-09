LIMA — Judith A. "Judy" Mason, age 75, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at the Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 19, 2019, at CHILES – Laman Funeral and Creation Services, Eastside Chapel. Pastor Terry Brock will officiate the service. Burial will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. September 18, and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.