FINDLAY — Judith A. Bloom-Miracle, 75, of Findlay and formerly of Bluffton passed away December 6, 2020 at her residence. Judy was born August 4, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Raymond and Cathryn (Barry) Minnig. On April 27, 1963, she married Richard Bloom and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2010. She later married Benjamin Miracle on April 20, 2013 and he survives.

Judy graduated from Lima Senior High School. She was a homemaker and drove school bus driver for Bluffton schools. Judy was a member of the Bluffton Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed going on walks, swimming and dancing.

Survivors include her husband, Benjamin Miracle of Findlay; a son, Craig Bloom of Miller City; a daughter, Tammy Pingle of Lima; three step-children; three grandchildren, Josh Stewart, Chris Bloom, and Haley Bloom; several great-grandchildren and a brother, Barry Minnig of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

