1/1
Judith Bloom-Miracle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FINDLAY — Judith A. Bloom-Miracle, 75, of Findlay and formerly of Bluffton passed away December 6, 2020 at her residence. Judy was born August 4, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Raymond and Cathryn (Barry) Minnig. On April 27, 1963, she married Richard Bloom and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2010. She later married Benjamin Miracle on April 20, 2013 and he survives.

Judy graduated from Lima Senior High School. She was a homemaker and drove school bus driver for Bluffton schools. Judy was a member of the Bluffton Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed going on walks, swimming and dancing.

Survivors include her husband, Benjamin Miracle of Findlay; a son, Craig Bloom of Miller City; a daughter, Tammy Pingle of Lima; three step-children; three grandchildren, Josh Stewart, Chris Bloom, and Haley Bloom; several great-grandchildren and a brother, Barry Minnig of Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services - Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Judy's family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved