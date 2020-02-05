WAPAKONETA — Judith D. Briley, 75, of Wapakoneta, died 12:50 p.m., Tues. Feb. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born July 3, 1944, in Bellefontaine, OH, the daughter of Jesse O. & Hattie May (Taylor) Cavinder, who preceded her in death. On Nov. 1963, she married William E. "Bill" Briley, and he died June 12, 2015.

Survivors include, 2 daughters, Cheryl (Steven) Rostorfer, Wapakoneta, Christina (Duane) Schroeder, Leipsic, OH, 6 grandchildren, Amber Rostorfer & fiancée Nick Stephens, Steven (Cody Coverstone) Rostorfer, Jr., Alicia Osterhout, Joshua Schroeder, Mitchell (Rebekah Flores) Schroeder, Trent Schroeder, great grandchildren, Ashton Mitchell, Cayden Osterhout, Brycen Stephens, a brother, Ronald (Karen) Cavinder, a sister, Phyllis (Willie) Ballou, 2 brother-in-laws, Tommy (Virginia) Briley, Tim (Lanette) Briley, 2 sister-in-laws, Betty Smith,Pat Cavinder, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Tinkerbell.

She was preceded in death by infant twin sons, Dennis & Danny Briley, and 7 siblings, Alberta Kenaw, Jim Cavinder, Gene Cavinder, Lillian Rumer, Barbara Butler, Ramona Core, & Koneta Faulder.

Mrs. Briley retired from the Auglaize Acres, where she was a dietician. She had previously worked at Fishers Cheese and as a waitress at the Wapak Truck Stop and Browns Restaurant. She was a member of the First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, working on crosswords puzzles, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tues. Feb. 11, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Neil Brady officiating. Burial is to follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton, OH. The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Mon. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.