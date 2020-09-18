1/1
Judith Clark
1948 - 2020
LIMA — Judith "Judy" Clark, 72, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home with her loving husband at her side.

Judy was born on April 20, 1948, in Lima, Ohio, to the late William and Fannie (Bodiker) Cook. On June 17, 1966 she married Kenneth Clark, who survives in Lima.

Judy graduated from Lima Senior High in 1966. She received a dual Bachelors from Bluffton University and a Masters degree in Accounting from the University of Findlay. She earned both a CMA and CFE certificate. Judy worked at General Dynamics, International Brake Industries (IBI), and was a Chair of the Accounting Dept. at UNOH. She dearly loved Jesus and being with her family; spending time with them in Gatlinburg, TN.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughters: Lisa Clark and Jolene (Joe) Wade; son, Jeremy (Audrey) Clark; seven grandchildren: Jonathan Lieurance, Jolei Wade, Journey Wade, Rachel Clark, Faith Clark, Josiah Clark and Isaiah Clark; and sister, Janice (Terry) Ayers.

The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Lima Community Church of the Nazarene. Rev. Terry Ayers will officiate. Burial of Ashes will be at Bluelick Cemetery, Lima at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lima Community Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
