DELPHOS — Judith "Judy" A. Dean Jester, age 78, passed away on July 30, 2020, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Judy was born March 2, 1942, in Findlay, OH, to Charles K. and Catherine A. (Trudeau) Dean who preceded her in death. Judy was a graduate of Delphos St. John's High School. She then attended Ohio State Lima where she earned a Bachelors of Education degree. Judy then immediately took a teaching position with Delphos St. Johns and then ended her career with Delphos City Schools from which she retired in 2002 after teaching collectively for more than 30 years. Judy belonged to the Delphos Green Thumb Garden Club and also the Bridge Group at the Senior Citizens in Delphos. She loved gardening, bird watching and caring for her fur babies: Muppet, Max, Snoop, Buddy and Lefty. Judy is survived by her daughter, Shari A. Potter of Delphos, OH, and her son, Jonathan P. (Dee) Jester of Thornville, OH, 3 grandsons: Chris Potter, Ken Jester and Ben Jester, 2 special granddaughters: Jade Meyers and Destinee Rupert, a sister in-law, Jessica Dean of Geneva, IL, a son in-law, Ric Potter of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2 nieces: Anne Dean and Margaret Gillison, 2 nephews: Pat Dean and Matt Dean and many other treasured family and friends. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Eric Jester, a brother, Robert Dean and 3 nephews: Bobby Dean, Chris Dean and Mike Dean. Following Judy's wishes there will be no visitation or services. Her cremated remains will be joined with her mother and father in the St. John's Cemetery in Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Public Library. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.