LIMA — Judith A. "Judy" Mason, age 75, was called into the presence of the Lord at 11:15 am Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Shawnee Manor Nursing Home with the love of her family by her side.

Judy was born February 25, 1944 in Lima, OH, to Arthur and Regina (Burke) Amey who both preceded her in death.

Judy was a 1962 graduate of Waynesfield High School. She had previously worked together with her husband at G. A. Mason and Sons Milk Distributors as Office Manager and as an Administrative Associate for BP Refinery. Judy retired as an Administrative Associate in 2005 from the BP Chemical Plant. She enjoyed flower gardening and fishing trips to Canada with her companion, Ross. Judy was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved Christmas and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren who lovingly called her "Granny."

She is survived by two daughters, Karla (O'Neal Jr.) Wireman of Harrod and Brenda (Pete) Heuerman of Lima; four grandchildren, O'Neal (Sarah) Wireman III of Harrod, Morgan (Steven) Sharp of Lima, Katrina (John "JD") Meyer of Elida and Garrett (Alyssa Nickles) Heuerman of Harrod; four great-grandchildren, Emberly Wireman, Wesley Meyer, Brinlee Heuerman and Ava Wireman; companion, Ross Kaiser of Harrod, brother, Richard (Linda) Amey of Tavares, FL and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her step-mom, Carrie E. Amey; ex-husband, Gene A. Mason and three brothers, Arthur "June" (Gloria) Amey, Jr., Niles (Betty) Amey and Howard (Colleen) Amey.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Terry Brock will officiate the service. Burial will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Dr. Suite 150, Maumee, OH 43537.

