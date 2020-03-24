WAPAKONETA — Judith "Judy" Lee Quellhorst, 79, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 8:31 p.m., Sun., March 22, 2020, at the Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, following a sudden illness. She was born Oct. 19, 1940, in North Baltimore, OH, the daughter of Frederick E. & Goldie (Barnes) Parish, who preceded her in death. On Jan. 5, 1958, Judy married her high school sweetheart, Wayne A. Quellhorst. They were married over 62 years.

As a young girl, Judy attended the Williamson School, until the 4th grade. As a fourth grader the whole school walked to their new school at Centennial Elementary, and attended there until the 6th grade. She graduated from Blume High School in 1958, the last class to do so.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Tony (Cindy) Quellhorst, Wapakoneta; Todd (Pam) Quellhorst, Buckland, OH; and Tracy (Mark) McDonald, Wapakoneta; 5 grandchildren, Jessica Quellhorst, Nathan (Alex) Quellhorst, Brea (Jacob) Barrett, Morgan (Chris) Duncan, and Wade (Brittany) McDonald; 2 step-grandchildren, Nathan Binkley & Audrey Binkley; 1 great granddaughter, Paige McDonald; a sister, Shirley Piper, Cairo, OH; a sister-in-law, Debbie (Gary) McElroy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Frederick Parish and Mike Parish; a sister, Arlene Graham; and brother-in-law, Paul Quellhorst.

Judy worked in the cafeteria at the Wapakoneta City Schools, Herwig's Drug Store, Foxy Lady, and Professional Computer Care. A member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta, Judy taught Sunday school, and was involved with Bible School, funeral lunches, and other activities at the church. She also was involved with midget football, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTA, and God's Storehouse. She loved animals of all kinds, enjoyed playing cards, and loved all kinds of games.

Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held. Pastor Becky Sunday will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton. Memorials may be directed to the God's Storehouse.