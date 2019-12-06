LIMA — Judith M. Saffle, age 79, passed away December 5, 2019, at 2:38 pm, surrounded by her family at Lima Memorial Health System. Judith was born September 13, 1940, in Spencerville, OH, to Russell W. and Ruth Ann (Wechta) Reynolds who preceded her in death.

Judith was a homemaker. She attended Restoration Temple with her daughter. Judith loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her precious dog "Gracie".

Judith is survived by her children: Paul (Georgiana) Saffle Jr., William (Loretta) Saffle Sr. and Victoria (Dewey) Green all of Lima, OH, 6 grandchildren: Ty Saffle, William Saffle Jr., John (Heather) Saffle, Cory (Marla) Saffle, Alicia (Jimmy) Marshall and Dylan Green of Lima, OH, 5 great grandchildren: Gracsen Saffle, Aria Saffle, Zoe Saffle, Nevaeh Marshall and Alexa Marshall, 2 step-great grandchildren: Carder Miller and Casen Miller, a sister, Phyllis Logan of Lima, OH and a brother, Russell (Janice) Reynolds of Lima, OH, a special friend and nephew, Zach Reynolds, several nieces and nephews and her former husband and the father of her children, Paul J. (Gloria) Saffle Sr. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley (Wendell) Thomas, and 2 nephews: Scott Gause and Todd Gause.

There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Eugene Salsbury. Burial will be in West Union Cemetery in Spencerville following the service.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 11am to 1pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to Restoration Temple. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com