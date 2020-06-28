Judith Stechschulte

COLUMBUS GROVE —Judith E. Stechschulte, 80 years, went to be with her Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home in Columbus Grove. She was born July 18, 1939, in Columbus Grove to Harry and Irene (Duling) Fortman who preceded her in death.

On April 22, 1961, she married Joseph P. Stechschulte, her loving husband of 59 years. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life.

Judy is survived by three sons, Luke (Rhonda) Stechschulte of Lima, Charles (Becky) Stechschulte of Delaware, OH and Anthony (Marlena) Stechschulte of Rockford, IL; one daughter, Anne (Brian) Williams of Lima; twelve grandchildren, Ryan, Benjamin, Samantha, Jonathan (Randi) Stechschulte, Christianne (Tim) Parrott, Anna Grace, Caleb, Corey and Nathan Stechschulte, Ethan, Lydia, and Sophia Williams; two great grandchildren, Alistair and James Parrott; five brothers, Jim (Cheryl) Fortman, Karl (Judy) Fortman, Alan (Barb) Fortman all of Kalida, Joe (Sandy) Fortman of Glandorf and Dave Fortman of Ottawa; and two sisters, Mary Lou Hoffman of Columbus Grove and Karen (Ken) Ruhe of Ottawa.

She was preceded in death by a brother Daniel Fortman and a brother in-law, Don Hoffman.

Judy was a graduate of Kalida High School, class of 1957. She was a member of Aglow International, Lima Lighthouse where she served as financial secretary. She had been a teller and secretary at the First National Bank in Ottawa. Judy had worked with her husband in the family business, Stechschulte Clothing and Shoe for 17 years, and had worked at Warren Printing & Office Products.

She was a Hospice volunteer and was blessed to be able to comfort those she visited. Judy was an accomplished seamstress. She also had served on the Putnam County Election Board for many years .

Services will begin at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at The Church of the Good Shepherd, Columbus Grove. Pastor Keith Wilson will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery.

The family has asked that you please keep your condolences brief, in order to allow everyone their moment with the family. The family will be present for visitation Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 2:00-4:00pm with a two hour break. Visitation will resume at 6:00 until 8:00pm, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

There will also be visitation Wednesday from 9:00am until time of the service at The Church of the Good Shepherd.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartbeat of Putnam County or Putnam County Homecare and Hospice .

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.