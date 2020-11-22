LIMA — Judy A. Smith Evans Birkemeyer, 82, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Otterbein of Cridersville.

Judy was born on May 17, 1938, in Lima, Ohio, to the late August Watson and Marguerite Kathryn (Hoad) Smith. On January 22, 1956 she married her first husband, Bud Evans. Then on December 31, 1971, she married Dick Birkemeyer, who preceded her in death on December 24, 2007.

Judy was retired from Allen County Job & Family Services where she served as a Fiscal Officer for over 24 years. She was a member of Crestwood Neighborhood Association and Zion Lutheran Book Club. She enjoyed traveling and had traveled to England 7 times.

She is survived by her son, Robin David (Judy) Evans; daughter, Susan Marguerite (Frank) Greene; son Timothy Dwight (Trish) Evans; daughter, Tina Birkemeyer Coffman; six grandchildren: Fawn, Nicole, Justin, David, Andrew and Jeremy; nine great-grandchildren: Hunter, Kaden, Keltin, Emma, Isabella, Levi, Kiri, Ezra and Parker; and special friends: Joan Baden and Linda Walters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, David (Doris) Smith.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Equestrian Therapy Program, 22532 Bowsher Rd., Cridersville, OH 45806 or American Lung Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .