NEW CASTLE, PA — Judy M. Buchanan, 74, of New Castle, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Cura Health, Beaver Pa.

Born January 23, 1945, in Grove City, she was the daughter of the late Merle and Charlene Mason Patten.

She is survived by a son, Dennis Buchanan; a daughter, Robyn Dean; seven grandchildren, Ashley Buchanan, David (Tessa) Preisner, Dustin (Amber) Buchanan, Jared Suszynski, Chelsea Evanoski, Abbey Buchanan, and Colleen Gasser; two great-grandchildren, Aubrielle and Maddox; and her dog, Hooch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel.

As per her wishes, all services were private.

Arrangements were handled by Gabauer Funeral Home 1133 Penn Ave New Brighton, PA 15066 www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.