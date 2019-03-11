CAIRO — Judy A. Cattell, 71, died Sunday March 10, 2019, at her home in Cairo, Ohio. She was born February 25, 1948, in Ottawa, Ohio to Harold and Letta (Thomas) Sisson. Her mother Letta Burden survives in Bluffton. Her step father, Robert M. Burden and father, Harold Sisson both preceded her in death.

On September 16, 1967, Judy married Larry A. Cattell and he survives.

She is also survived by her son: Randall (Diana) Cattell; two daughters: Theresa Cattell and Karen Cattell; two grandchildren: Courtney and Allen Cattell; her brother: Wayne (Wanda) Sisson and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was a graduate of Ottawa High School and Northwestern College where she received Associates Degree as a Medical Secretary. She enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening and spending time with her family. She had also been a Cub Scout Den Mother.

Services will begin at 11:00 am Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Pastor Rick Hart will officiate with burial to follow at Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 pm at Hartman Sons Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

