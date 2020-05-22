Judy Flook
LIMA — Judy M. Flook, age 79, passed away May 21, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Judy was born October 17, 1940, in San Francisco, CA, to Giulio and Ada (Roventini) Reali who preceded her in death. On March 18, 1961, she married Edward D. Flook who survives in Lima. Judy had worked as a bookkeper with Art Space Lima and had also volunteered with St. Rita's Medical Center and also St. Rose Catholic Church where she was a member. She loved to crotchet, crafts, traveling and was considered to be a "Facebook-aholic" and the greatest mom on the planet. In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her daughters, Wendy Flook and Kimberly Flook-Wireman both of Lima, OH, and a sister, Linda (David) Crosby of San Anselmo, CA. The family will be having a private family graveside in Gethsemani Cemetery with Fr. David Ross officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in The Lima News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
