Judy Horstman
1947 - 2020
CLOVERDALE — Judy Ann Horstman, 73, of Cloverdale died 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 11, 1947 in Lima to the late William and Anna (Gasser) Knippen. On November 6, 1971 she married Lawrence Horstman, he survives in Cloverdale.

Judy is also survived by three children: Kevin (Beth) Horstman, Ryan (Karen) Horstman, both of Ottoville, and Marla (Rick) Dienstberger of Delphos; a daughter-in-law: Sarah (Jamie) Zeller; sixteen grandchildren: Emily Dienstberger, Ben Horstman, William Horstman, Kylee Dienstberger, Carter Horstman, Reese Horstman, Landon Horstman, Haley Horstman, Matthew Horstman, Brynn Horstman, Ty Horstman, Karlee Horstman, Mya Horstman, Courtney Horstman, John Horstman, and Abby Horstman; siblings: Bill (Lynn) Knippen of Bellefontaine, Bob Knippen of Ottoville, Ruth (Gary) Verhoff, Marilyn (Dick) Siefker, both of Glandorf, Barb (Gene) Hovest of Ottawa, Carol (Ron) Vorst of Alaska, Dick (Del) Knippen, Virgil (Mary Jo) Knippen, Ron (Becky) Knippen, Gene (Laurie) Knippen, all of Ottoville.

She is preceded in death by a son: Greg Horstman; her twin sister: Janet Knippen; a brother: Roger Knippen, and a sister-in-law: Edith Knippen.

Judy was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Cloverdale. She retired from Chief's in Delphos. She was avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Ottoville Big Green. Judy enjoyed cooking and baking. She was famous for her noodles. She also enjoyed gardening. Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she loved to spend time with her family. She took great pleasure in following her grandkids in all of their activities.

Funeral mass will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Cloverdale. Visitation will be Friday 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. Due to the restrictions regarding COVID 19 masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
