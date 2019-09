HUNTSVILLE — Judy A. Lawrence, 73, died at 8:31 p.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Alger Assembly of God Church, 7050 State Route 235, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call two hours prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.