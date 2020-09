Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE — Judy A. Roberts, 82, died Sept. 1, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Services will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 at Lima Baptist Temple. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.



