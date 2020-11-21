LIMA — Mrs. Judy Carolyn Upshaw, age 77, received her wings from the Lord on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at approximately 1:32 PM at her daughter's home in Cincinnati, Ohio with her daughter by her side.

She was born on January 4th, 1943, in Russell County, Alabama to Tommie Pridgett and Walter English, both parents preceded her in death.

She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Legustia Upshaw on May 18th, 1964. Mr. Upshaw lost his young life in a car accident and passed away on October 28th, 1967.

Mrs. Upshaw went on to graduate from Lima Central Catholic High School in Lima, Ohio and completed an Associate degree from North Western Business College.

Mrs. Upshaw was an Assistant School Teacher at Whittier elementary School in Lima, Ohio. She retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant after 30+ years of service.

After her husband's death, she remained a member if New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined and worshipped at Cable road Alliance Church and was a faithful member. She later worshipped and attended Word of Life Ministry in Cincinnati, Ohio; where the Upshaw family is a member. She was also a member of UA.W.#1219.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories one son; Warren Upshaw of Lima, Ohio; a daughter Carolyn Jean Upshaw of Cincinnati, Ohio; 4 sisters; Lola Harold of Columbus, Ga, Mary Catherine James of Phenix

City, Alabama, Betty Patrick of Atlanta, Georgia and Gloria McBride of Chicago, Illinois. A first cousin; Dorothy Mae Thompson of Dayton, Ohio. And a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.

She preceded in death by three brothers; Frank Pridgett, Jr., Walter Robert Pridgett and Walter English.

Visitation and Home Going Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 10a, at the Thompson, hall and Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor Billie J. Burton of Word of Life Ministry, officiating.

A celebration in Lima, Ohio at 2:00PM on Tuesday November 24th, 2020, in front of her home on Timberlane Drive, where she will rest in her Gold Hearse with Rev. Robert Toney, leading in prayer.

At 2:30PM, a private graveside ceremony will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in lima, Ohio with Rev. Robert Toney, leading in prayer.

Interment – Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the global Pandemic, we at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.,

Services entrusted to Thompson, Hall and Jordan funeral Home.

