LIMA — Mrs. Judy Carolyn Upshaw, age 77, received her wings from the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 1:32PM at her daughter's home in Cincinnati, Ohio with her daughter by her side.

She was born on January 4, 1943, in Russell County Ala. to Tommie Pridgett and Walter English; both parents preceded her in death.

She was united in holy matrimony to Mr. Legustia Upshaw on May 18, 1964. Mr. Upshaw lost his young life in a car accident and passed away on October 28, 1967.

Mrs. Upshaw went on to graduate from Lima Central Catholic High School in Lima, Ohio and completed an Associate degree from North Western Business College.

Mrs. Upshaw was an Assistant School Teacher at Whittier Elementary school in Lima Ohio. She retired from Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant after 30+ years of service.

After her husband's death, she remained a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined and worshipped at Cable Road Alliance Church and was a faithful member. During her extended illness, Mrs. Upshaw worshipped and attended Word of Life Ministry in Cincinnati, Ohio, where the Upshaw family is a member. She was also a member of U.A.W. #1219.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory one Son; Warren Upshaw of Lima, Ohio, A daughter; Carolyn Jean Upshaw of Cincinnati, Ohio both who loves her dearly. 4 sisters; Lola Harold of Columbus, GA, Mary Catherine James of Phenix City Ala., Betty Patrick of Atlanta, GA and Gloria McBride of Chicago, Ill. A first cousin; Dorothy Mae Thompson of Dayton, Ohio. And a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by three brothers; Frank Pridgett Jr., Walter Robert Pridgett and Walter English.

Visitation and Home going services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10AM at the Chapel of Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor Billie J. Burton of Word of Life Ministry, officiating.

A celebration in Lima, Ohio at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in front of her home she built on Timberlane Drive in Shawnee, Ohio. She will rest in her Gold Hearst with Rev. Robert Toney, leading in prayer.

At 2:30 PM a private graveside ceremony will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, Ohio with Rev. Robert Toney leading in prayer.

Interment – Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home.

