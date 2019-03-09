LIMA — Julia A. Greeley, 53, passed away March 7, 2019, at 11:20 pm, Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by her loving family.

Julia was born September 24, 1965 in Lansing, MI to the late Harvey "Bud" Brown and Barbara (Dean) (Houtz) Claypool who survives.

Julia was very active and especially enjoyed boating and snow skiing. She was very artistic and touched many lives with her artwork as well as her work as a beautician. She had a great sense of humor and could easily bring a smile to the face of all those who interacted with her. She was also a fan of "that team up north." Above all else Julia loved spending time with her family.

Julia is survived by her mother, Barbara Claypool, Children, Nicole (Zach) Horvath of Lima, OH, Kelsey (Colt) Schumaker of Elida, OH, Trey (Kearston) Greeley of Elida, OH, siblings, Connie (Dave) Mauch, Randy Jorgensen, Rolly Jorgensen, Greg (Sharon) Brown, Kelly Gallant, grandchildren, Brady Horvath, Gemma Horvath, Ensley Schumaker, and one on the way, and father to her children, Nick Greeley.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Rob Jorgensen.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Dr. Doug Boquist will officiate the service.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

