PIQUA — Julianne Hoersten, 87, passed away May 29, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's, at the Brookdale Senior Living facility in Piqua, Ohio.

She was born on August 28, 1931 in Cloverdale, Ohio, a daughter of Bernard and Lucia (Heckman) Unterbrink. On November 22, 1951, she married Roger Hoersten of Rockford, Ohio. Together they had six sons: Lynn (Susan) Hoersten of Scroggins, Texas; Douglas (Julie) Hoersten of Long Grove, Illinois; Scott (Anne) Hoersten of Eatonton, Georgia; Mark (Diana) Hoersten of Sidney, Ohio; Patrick (Jennifer) Hoersten of Sidney, Ohio; Eric (Brenda) Hoersten of Cleveland, Georgia. In addition to her husband and children, she leaves behind thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are a sister, Bernadette Poling, a brother, Ralph (Denise) Unterbrink, and a sister-in-law, Joyce Unterbrink. She was preceded in death by brothers: Louis, Donald, Linus, Alphonse and Walter Unterbrink, and sisters: Victoria Rhoades, Ruth Putman and Carol Gribler.

Julianne was a 1950 graduate of Van Wert High School and a longtime member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Ohio. She was a homemaker and enjoyed dancing, sewing, bowling, golfing and cross stitch. She and her husband spent many years of their retirement living in Fredericksburg, Texas, and traveling the country visiting family and friends.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM Monday, June 3, 2019 at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the Hoersten family on the funeral home's web site at: www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com