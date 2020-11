Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Julie's life story with friends and family

Share Julie's life story with friends and family

LIMA — Julie A. Hilleary, 55, died Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020 at her residence. Family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store