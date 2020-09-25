1/1
Julie Bormuth
1965 - 2020
BLUFFTON — Julie Ann Bormuth, 55, passed away September 24, 2020 at her residence. Julie was born February 27, 1965 in Lima to Herbert and Dallice (Newman) Carpenter. On December 26, 2007, she married Brad Bormuth.

Julie graduated from Columbus Grove High School and the Ohio State Beauty Academy. She was a receptionist at Reineke Ford in Lima who loved spending time with her family and her friends.

Survivors include her husband, Brad Bormuth of Bluffton; parents, Herbert and Dallice Carpenter of Columbus Grove; two step-sons, Jon Bormuth of Bluffton, David Bormuth of Cairo; three grandchildren, Audrey, Brooklyn and Lilly Bormuth; a brother, Randy (Effy) Carpenter of Strongsville, Ohio and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. A private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday. The service will be streamed live on Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. Private burial will be in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to establish an education fund for Julie's grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
239 S Main St
Bluffton, OH 45817
(419) 358-2051
