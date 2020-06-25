SPENCERVILLE — Julie Ann Sheets, 60, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 23rd in Findlay, Ohio.

She was born on November 4th, 1959 in Toledo to Thomas E. McCormick and Judith (Evearitt) McCormick. Julie was proceeded in death by her father while her mother survives in Spencerville.

On May 5th, 1990 Julie wed Ronald L. Sheets in Spencerville, OH where he survives.

Julie is survived by her three sons, Michael P. (Stephanie) Hirn, Brandon J. Hirn, of Spencerville and Jerry L. (Krystal) Sheets of Ft. Wayne, Indiana along with a newborn granddaughter Willow Rose-Marie Sheets.

Survivors also include a sister, Deb L. Morris (Bob Slagle) of Swanton, brother Thomas G. (Sharon) McCormick of Spencerville and she was proceeded in death by brother Jon McCormick. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

A 1978 graduate of Spencerville High School, Julie was a tremendous athlete who excelled at softball, bowling and as she would say "on the right day" golf in her lifetime. She went on to work at Trim Trends in Spencerville, Federal Mogul in Van Wert and finished her working career at Charles River Laboratories as a research technician. Her passion for helping people led her to becoming a member of the Spencerville EMS for 25 years, serving as president for 10 years.

Julie always had a smile with a positive attitude and would never hesitate to help anyone in any way she could. She loved spending time with her family and going on many adventures and travels with her friends. Some of her favorite vacations included many trips to Gatlinburg, TN, Niagara Falls, NY, and Las Vegas, NV. Julie never missed an opportunity to ride her motorcycle and especially loved riding with her husband, Ronald, and son Brandon.

She courageously battled cancer for 15 years and never let it defeat her. She will be remembered and missed by all the people she had touched throughout her life.

Services will be held at a later date at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville where the Rev. Andrew J. Atkins will officiate. Donations in memory of Julie may be made to the Spencerville EMS.

