DELPHOS — Julius J. Giesken, 94, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Vancrest Healthcare Center He was born August 5, 1926 at his home in Putnam County to John and Rosa Schlagbaum Giesken.

Julius is survived by one brother, John Giesken of Landeck; numerous nieces and nephews, great, and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and four sisters.

Julius was a 1944 graduate of Buckland High School. He worked for National Lime and Stone Quarry for 30 years. Julius was also a 30-year farmer. He had been retired for 30 years (plus four bonus years) and enjoyed "crop touring" with his nephew, Dave "Bo Bo." He also loved a good game of Bingo. Julius had a great love for his family.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home with a Parish Wake at 5:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

