CRIDERSVILLE — Julius J. 'Joe' Spinnati, age 98 of Cridersville, passed at 2:58 a.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Otterbein Cridersville. He was born on December 27, 1920 in Lima, Ohio to the late Dominic and Rose Calcaterra Spinnati. On April 28, 1966 he married Mary Routson Spinnati, who passed on April 10, 2017.

Mr. Spinnati retired from Teledyne Ohio Steel and was a member of the St. John's Catholic Church in Lima and a former member of the Lima Eagles. Joe volunteered for numerous years at St. Vincent DePaul, a local soup kitchen "Our Daily Bread", numerous Sunday breakfasts at St. John's Catholic Church, and was a Golden Rule Award recipient at the 10th annual J.C. Penney/United Way of Greater Lima Golden Rule Awards. He was most proud of, at the age of 89, making his first hole in one at the Hidden Creek Golf Club.

He is survived by 2 sons, Frank (Sandy) Spinnati of Cridersville; James (Judy) Spinnati of Portsmouth; a daughter, Cheryl (John) Iiames of NC; 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mary Dooley and Anna Cresente, and a brother, Benedict Spinnati; 2 sons, Alan "Alley" Spinnati; Gregory (Vicki) Spinnati; a daughter, Diana Spinnati; 2 step sons, Ronald Custer and Robert Custer.

The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3rd. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. John's Catholic Church in Lima with Father David Ross officiating. Private burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John's Catholic Church and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com